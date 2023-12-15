FOX21 Special: What every family should know about fentanyl

(SPONSORED) — FOX21 News is taking part in a national education effort to prevent the spread of opioid misuse through a partnership with DEA 360/Operation Engage and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation.

Together, and as part of the National Summit on Opioid Awareness campaign, FOX21 News will deliver a vital conversation on the topic of opioids, specifically fentanyl, and what every family should know.

Evening Anchors Scott Kilbury and Taylor Bishop will host the special on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 9:30 p.m. on FOX21, followed by a Facebook Live discussion at 10 p.m. where experts on the topic will take questions from the viewing audience.

“What I’ll say is, if one pill can kill then one conversation can save a life,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge David Olesky for the DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division, who will be joining FOX21 for this important discussion.

