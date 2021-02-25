Live updates: Wintry start to Thursday in Colorado Springs, southern Colorado

Stream FOX21 Morning News for live weather and traffic updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Overnight snow means a slow commute Thursday in southern Colorado. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Closings and delays

Dozens of area schools, businesses, and government agencies are closed or on a delayed start Thursday.

Road conditions

CDOT is reporting icy and snow-packed roads throughout southern Colorado and the Front Range.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

Allow extra time to get where you’re headed this morning and allow extra distance to come to a stop. Please be careful and drive for the conditions.

The Colorado Springs and Fountain police departments are on accident alert. If you are involved in a minor accident with no injuries and drugs or alcohol are not suspected, just swap insurance information with the other driver. You have 72 hours to report to authorities.

Forecast

Light snow continues to fall across the region and will be on the decrease through the morning.

Snow will wind down from north to south through the day and hold on longest over the mountains southwest of Pueblo. Expect road conditions to improve through the late morning and afternoon with some peeks of sunshine.

Highs will be chilly in the 20s and 30s.