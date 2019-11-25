Winter weather to impact holiday travel Monday night into Tuesday

Today and Tuesday

Our next shot for snow arrives on Monday with a cooler day expected. During the first half of the day, the brunt of the snow stays to our north along a nearby area of low pressure.

Snow develops by 2 p.m. Monday in Fort Collins (Northern Colorado). It will arrive in Denver around the evening rush hour. Snow in Denver intensifies toward midnight and stays moderate to heavy through the morning rush hour Tuesday. Snow in Denver tapers off around noon Tuesday, or just after, with 6-12 inches of total snow accumulation in Denver. Fort Collins will see 8-16 inches or more.

Forecast for Denver and northern Colorado:

By Monday evening, snow expands southeast, pushing into central mountain areas. Snow increases in coverage and intensity overnight, with best snow chances for the plains on Tuesday morning.

Snowfall accumulations in southern Colorado won’t be extreme, but travel could be difficult on Tuesday morning with some snow-packed roads and low visibility. Strong north winds will likely create some blowing snow and occasionally heavy snow.

We’ll see some clearing later on Tuesday with conditions improving overnight.

Wednesday

As the low pulls east, lingering snow and rain showers are possible Wednesday, mainly for areas south of Highway 50.

Another push of moisture from the south brings best chances for returning snow Wednesday to areas south of Highway 50. Most of the wet weather Wednesday through Friday will stay along the high country, where another few inches of accumulation are possible. Brace for highs in the 20s and 30s once again with this next cold blast.

Thanksgiving Day

Most of us will stay dry for the Thanksgiving holiday, with slightly warmer weather arriving on Thursday. The western half of Colorado and high country will have a better chance for snow on Thanksgiving and Friday before weekend clearing. Travel for areas near and west of the Continental Divide may be difficult with rain and snow impacting the area. Stay weather aware for your outdoor plans!