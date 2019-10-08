Winter set to sneak in: First snow and record cold on the way

Fire danger is the story ahead of our winter blast on Wednesday. Some areas in the mountains will get some wind gusts over 30 mph on Tuesday, while more areas get stronger wind on Wednesday, when the Red Flag Warnings for high fire danger weather conditions spread over the I-25 corridor west of Highway 71.

Mountain areas are under Red Flag Warnings on Tuesday and Wednesday with the southern mountains, I-25 corridor and parts of the plains under a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday.

The cold front will move across the state Wednesday evening and early Thursday, making it through most of the state before sunrise on Thursday. Snow will lag the front a little bit, but parts of the Pikes Peak Region may be seeing flakes as the day begins. Travel conditions will be difficult over some of the mountain areas for morning travel and it will be wintry from the Palmer Divide to Denver, although roads are likely to be just wet for the morning commute.

As snow expands across the rest of southern Colorado through the day Thursday, it will end just as fast Thursday evening. Here’s an early look at how much snow I’m expecting. We’re still a couple of days out and we’ll keep tweaking this, but this should give you a pretty good idea of what should occur.

Snow will increase from northwest to southeast across the region on Thursday.

As snow ends late Thursday evening, the sky will quickly clear early Friday and temperatures should plummet with some fresh snow on the ground too. In fact, record low temperatures early Friday are a possibility. This extended period of temperatures below freezing early Friday morning will end the growing season over southern Colorado and precautions should be taken.