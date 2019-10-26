Winter is coming: Stretch of snowy days ahead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hopefully you enjoyed the beautiful autumn day on Saturday because big changes are coming. Our next storm system will cut our temperatures in half on Sunday with snow moving in.

Most areas will stay dry overnight Saturday, but we can’t rule out a few flurries or freezing drizzle over the Palmer Divide, eastern slopes and high terrain south of the Arkansas River.

By Sunday morning, cold air will deepen over the plains and eastern mountains. Favored upslope areas along and west of I-25 will see on and off light snow throughout the day. Snow chances increase for all of us Sunday afternoon and evening.

We’re not expecting much, if any, snow accumulation during your Sunday. We’ll see a dusting across most southern Colorado locations, with the Pikes Peak Region and Palmer Divide possibly picking up an inch. Snow will likely hold off for areas farther west over the central mountains until the evening.

Sunday night through Monday evening is when we’ll really see snow increase in coverage and intensity across the central mountains and Pikes Peak Region. Snowfall will continue spreading south during this time frame. We’ll start to see our first round of snow wrapping up Monday night, with clearing overnight.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until Monday 6:00PM.

Temperatures on Sunday won’t warm much from overnight lows. Highs will mostly be in the 20s and 30s. Overnight lows on Sunday will fall to single and teen digits for many locations, with 20s in the eastern plains. Highs through midweek will be even chillier, staying in the 20s.

These can change but right now snow totals are looking as follows: 6-12 inches across eastern mountains and 4-8 inches across the SW and central mountains. From Walsenburg to Colorado Springs, expect anywhere from 3-8 inches by the end of this snow event. Northern El Paso and Teller Counties could pick up on totals closer to the 6-10 inch range. Eastern plains should see 1-3 inches, with around an inch in the San Luis Valley.

After a break Monday night, our next system will likely bring another round of snow Tuesday through Wednesday. It’s still early to pinpoint when and where our heaviest snowfall and accumulation totals will be by the end of Wednesday with this second system.

Right now it seems likely for a second round of decent accumulation for mountainous areas. Isolated snowfall Tuesday morning will become widespread by evening. This could continue on Wednesday before the system moves east. Luckily for your Halloween plans, snowfall will wrap up and temps will warm under sunny skies on Thursday.