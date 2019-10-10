NB I-25 reopens through Gap, portion of Powers closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 has reopened between Monument and Castle Rock after it was closed for several hours Thursday due to slick conditions and crashes.

Alternate routes, including Highway 83, also remain open, but the Colorado State Patrol is encouraging everyone to avoid travel if possible.

Live look at northbound Interstate 25 in Monument:

In the city of Colorado Springs, police have shut down Powers Boulevard in both directions between Stetson Hills Boulevard and Barnes Road due to poor road conditions.

#CSFD CSPD shutting down all lanes both NB/SB Powers between Stetson Hills and Barnes due to weather and poor road conditions. Avoid the area and please slow down. @local5iaff @CityofCOS — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 10, 2019

The city is encouraging everyone to use extreme caution when traveling in northern Colorado Springs.

City snow patrol urges extreme caution for travelers north of Woodmen, with very slick conditions on Voyager, Northgate and Interquest. Please give plow operators room to apply anti-ice material and clear the roads. — City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS) October 10, 2019

Accident Alert

The Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and Teller County Sheriff’s Office are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash that meets the following conditions, you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

No fatalities or injuries.

No driver or passenger is suspected of driving under the influence.

All drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information.

No damage to public property, such as a street sign or utility pole, has occurred.

In Colorado Springs, go to a police department substation or coloradosprings.gov.

In Fountain, go to the Fountain Police Department, any state patrol office, or colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information.

Elsewhere, go to colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information .

Forecast

High temperatures occurred at midnight in the 30s to lower 40s for most. For the rest of the day we’ll hang out mainly in the 20s and 30s. That said, the strong north wind that has been gusting between 25 and 45 mph this morning will continue and make it feel like we’re in the teens and 20s all day long.

Because snow is falling during the daylight and it’s been so warm of late, roads are likely to do a good job of melting the snow. This band will continue to the southeast across the plains through the rest of the afternoon into the early evening. Snow will also spread south through the afternoon and the higher peaks of the Sangre de Cristos are likely to get a couple inches of snow.

