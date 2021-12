Wind is expected to increase through the early afternoon as the storm intensifies over northeast Colorado. Wind gusts may be between 60 and 90 m.p.h. over parts of the Pikes Peak region as wind accelerates over Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range on the back side of the developing cyclone.

Wind gusts continue to be forecast be numerous computer models to be between 60-90 mph and there may be localized higher gusts across the eastern slopes of the mountains.