(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Approaching storm systems this week may help give a boost of needed moisture across portions of Southern Colorado that are behind so far this season.

Normally the month of February can help deliver a great amount of snowpack and moisture across the state. For some areas, this month can deliver the biggest snowfall amounts we see during the winter.

So far, February 2023 has started off mild, with only tenths of an inch of snow picked up in Colorado Springs and Pueblo so far. Typically, both areas receive roughly 4.5 inches of snow in total for the average February.

Snowfall stats for February 2023 so far

As we look at drought monitors from when we ended January to Feb. 9, we have seen areas south and west of Pueblo (e.g., Saguache, Alamosa counties) creep back into the dry drought categories. Across the plains, Baca County has gained a few areas of exceptional drought. This comes as most of the plains remain in areas of extreme, severe, and moderate drought.

Drought monitors from end of January to through the first two weeks of February.

The drought is also reflected in our snowpack maps. Our driest areas are also under 100% of the normal snowpack. The Arkansas River basin is the furthest behind, trailing at 76% of normal.

Statewide snowpack is at 113 percent of normal with the Upper Rio Grande and Arkansas River basins trailing behind.

But there is hope on the way, as two storm systems line up to bring rounds of winter weather to the state.

The first storm system arriving Monday, Feb. 13 into Tuesday, Feb. 14, is set to bring a round of moisture to mainly southwestern Colorado. This system is favoring mainly the western slope and the San Juans, along with portions of the Sangre de Cristo mountains.

First storm system favors southwestern Colorado with highest totals over the San Juan mountains.

This will help the Upper Rio Grande Basin, with 6-12 inches of snow on the way to the San Juan and Sangre de Cristos through Tuesday morning.

Now the next storm is the one all eyes are on with heavy snow and stronger impacts.

This storm arriving Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning, Feb. 16, is set to bring a bigger punch and more widespread snow accumulation.

A look at forecasted accumulations Tuesday through Thursday morning.

With widespread snow chances and the heaviest accumulation south of Highway 50, this storm is set to help many areas in the Arkansas River basin.

Will this be the end of the drought? No. But it will help make a decent dent in drought monitors with more improvement across the eastern plains.