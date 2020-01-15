Where’s the snow? ‘Dry’ since mid-December

While the mountains have been getting somewhat frequent round of light to heavy snow, Southern Colorado has remained very dry. Our last several systems in the month on January have taken aim at the mountains but left most of the lower elevations without much to measure. Although a few rounds of light snow have managed to fall in the last month. We have not measured more than an inch since mid-December, December 16th to be exact.

The last snow measured at the Colorado Springs Airport was on January 11 with only a trace reported. On the January 10 we saw .1″ and that’s all there has been to report for January. This puts us about 2.5″ shy of the average snowfall for the month.

In December we did slightly better with two days of good snow. December 15 and 16 both brought 2.2″ each but for the rest of the month we saw less than .25″. We ended the month with 4.6″ of snow at the Colorado Springs Airport, about 1″ less than the average.

How are we doing for the season so far? Despite a dry month we’re still running above average for the season. Early season snow has provided us with a total of 25.6″ since July 1, 9.6″ above average. The head-start we saw to the season will only take us so far and we’ll need to see more snow soon or we’ll begin to fall below the average.