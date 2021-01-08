What you need to know: Saturday snow in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a seasonally cool Friday, an upper-level storm moving in from the four corners region combines with colder air as a snowstorm will develop over southern Colorado Saturday afternoon.

The day should start cloudy but dry. By the late morning the first snowflakes are likely to show up in the Pikes Peak region with snow expanding and becoming more steady through the afternoon into the evening. The snow will end pretty rapidly from northwest to southeast early Sunday morning and will likely be done falling when most of us wake up.





As of this writing, the storm is still 36 hours away and there is one primary detail to work out. Most computer guidance, and thus what seems most likely, is that the heart of the storm will move over extreme northern New Mexico or right on top of the CO/NM line. Notice though, that the image above on the left shows the storm about 80 miles farther south.



If that southern route ends up happening, which is a possibility given how strong the jet-stream is on the back side of the storm, the accumulation in the Pikes Peak region will be on the low end of what I’m going to show you below.





Both Colorado Springs and Pueblo look likely to get several inches of snow into Saturday night. However, heavier amounts are likely to be found in the foothills west of both cities.

The west side of Colorado Springs, particularly along and west of I-25 may end up with 3 or 4 inches of snow if the storm tracks right. The east side of town should have lighter amounts. While Pueblo should get several inches as well, it is the Wet Mountains, Sangre de Cristo mountains, southern sections of I-25 from Colorado City to Trinidad and the plains south of Highway 50 that should get the most snow from this storm.

In terms of travel impacts over the weekend, we expect late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning to have the greatest impact for winter travel conditions.