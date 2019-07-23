Wet Mountain Valley tornado rated EF0

Monday’s storms were destructive for parts of the Wet Mountain Valley. Not only did the area face flash flooding, but it also saw a confirmed tornado.

Funnel seen N of Westcliffe. (pic: Peggy Quint)

According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the tornado downed several power lines, caused a potential propane leak, and also lead to a road closure in the area, as well as damage near the DeWeese Reservoir.

The National Weather Service surveyed the area Tuesday morning. The tornado was rated EF0. It had a 1/2 mile long path that was 25 yards wide. Maximum winds were around 70 MPH. No injuries were reported.

