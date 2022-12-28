During the afternoon an arriving cold front will have showers blossoming over the higher terrain between Colorado Springs and Denver, including the slopes of Pikes Peak. Some of this may start as rain but will quickly change over to snow – keep that in mind if travel plans take you north earlier in the day – you’ll have snow on the way back.

Showers develop in earnest in the Pikes Peak Region between 1 and 3 p.m. today. As rain changes to snow you should expect big snowflakes that will reduce visibility and quickly accumulate on the grass and trees. Given the warm nature of this storm, it may take a while for roads to start holding the snow during the afternoon – especially with the warm day yesterday and temps in the 50s today east of the mountains. Roads will slush up first over Teller County and north of Colorado Springs.