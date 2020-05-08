Weather Experiment: Water cycle in a bag

Live Now
The water cycle has four main steps: 1. Evaporation, 2. Condensation, 3. Precipitation, 4. Collection. This experiment provides a great visual for the processes of the water cycle and only requires a few supplies.

Supplies:

  • A plastic bag, sandwich size or larger
  • A permanent marker
  • Water
  • Tape

Directions:

  • Draw the steps of the water cycle onto your bag as pictured in the video and below.
  • Fill the bottom of the bag with water up to about where you drew your ocean.
  • Seal the bag and tape it to a window that typically gets a lot of sun.
  • As the water heats up the steps of the water cycle will be visible in the bag!

