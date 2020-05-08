Weather Experiment: Water cycle in a bag

Albedo is a term that refers to a surface's ability to reflect back radiation into the atmosphere. It is measured from 0 to 1. An object with a high albedo will reflect back a high percentage of the radiation it receives and absorb very little. An object with a low albedo will reflect back a low percentage of the radiation it received and absorb a lot. Lighter colored objects have a high albedo and dark colored objects have a low albedo. The absorption of radiation causes the surfaces to heat up more. This is why black car interiors get so hot in the summer! They have a very low albedo.

You can measure the albedo of different surfaces relative to each other with this simple experiment!