Weather Experiment: Tornado in a bottle

Supplies:
- Two 2-liter bottles, cleaned with labels removed.
- A roll of tape, duct tape or packing tape are best
- Water
- Glitter, dish soap, sequins (optional)
Directions:
- Fill one 2 liter bottle 2/3 the way up with water.
- Add your “debris” now… this can be glitter, a drop of soap, anything small that won’t obstruct the flow of water
- Place the empty bottle upside-down on top of the bottle of water
- Tape the two bottle securely together
- Once the bottles are attached and watertight begin to spin the bottom bottle in a circular motion. Flip the bottles and continue spinning. Stop spinning and set it down once the vortex forms.