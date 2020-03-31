Live Now
Weather Experiment: Tornado in a bottle

Weather Experiments

Supplies:

  • Two 2-liter bottles, cleaned with labels removed.
  • A roll of tape, duct tape or packing tape are best
  • Water
  • Glitter, dish soap, sequins (optional)

Directions:

  • Fill one 2 liter bottle 2/3 the way up with water.
  • Add your “debris” now… this can be glitter, a drop of soap, anything small that won’t obstruct the flow of water
  • Place the empty bottle upside-down on top of the bottle of water
  • Tape the two bottle securely together
  • Once the bottles are attached and watertight begin to spin the bottom bottle in a circular motion. Flip the bottles and continue spinning. Stop spinning and set it down once the vortex forms.

