Weather Experiment: Make your own wind vane

A wind or weather vane is an instrument that tells you which direction the wind is blowing in. They are very easy to read and also very easy to make! Here’s a look at how to make one with supplies you might have lying around the house.
Supplies:
- 2 paper plates
- a piece of sturdy paper or another paper plate
- a plastic straw
- a needle or pin
- a paper or Styrofoam cup
- a pencil with an eraser
- tape
- scissors
- small rocks or another heavy object
- a compass (optional)
- a marker
Directions:
- Take one paper plate and flip it over. Write the directions of the compass, North, East, South, West, around the perimeter of the plate.
- Take your second plate right side up and place your rocks on it. Flip your plate with the compass directions over on top of it so the directions face up and the rocks are sandwiched between them. Tape this together. This is your base.
- Next place you cup upside down and poke you pencil thorough the bottom with the eraser pointing up.
- Place your cup on top of your base, right in the center. Tape it there securely.
- Next cut 1″ slits on either side of the straw.
- on your spare plate or sturdy paper draw an arrow and a tail. (see the video for an example of what they should look like) Cut these out.
- Slide your arrow into one of the slits you cut in the straw and the tail into the other.
- Next poke your pin through the middle of the straw parallel to your tail and arrow.
- Poke the needle into the pencil eraser to attach it to your base.
- Blow on it! The arrow should spin.
- Next set this outside and align the directions you drew on your base with a compass… or do your best with a point of reference if you don’t have one.
- When the wind blows your wind vane will tell you which direction it is blowing in!