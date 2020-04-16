Weather Experiment: Make your own wind vane

A wind or weather vane is an instrument that tells you which direction the wind is blowing in. They are very easy to read and also very easy to make! Here’s a look at how to make one with supplies you might have lying around the house.

Supplies:

2 paper plates

a piece of sturdy paper or another paper plate

a plastic straw

a needle or pin

a paper or Styrofoam cup

a pencil with an eraser

tape

scissors

small rocks or another heavy object

a compass (optional)

a marker

Directions: