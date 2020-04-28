Weather Experiment: Make your own thermometer

All thunderstorms have one thing in common — lightning! We can use lighting and the sound that is makes, thunder, to tell how far away a thunderstorm is from you!

Sound travels at 340 m/s... this breaks down to about 1 mile for every 5 seconds. Since light travels so fast the moment you see lightning is the moment that it’s actually happening. The sound will take a little while to reach your ears. We can calculate the distance the sound is traveling by counting the seconds that it takes for the sound to reach you.