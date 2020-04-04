Weather Experiment: Homemade barometer

A barometer is a device that meteorologists use to measure air pressure and YOU can make your own at home! Here’s a look at what you need and how it is done:
Supplies:
- A clean glass jar
- A rubber band
- A balloon
- A pair of scissors
- A straw
- A needle or paperclip that has been straightened out
- A piece of paper
- A pen or pencil
- Tape
Directions:
- Cut the bottom off of the balloon
- Stretch the balloon tightly over the opening of the jar keeping the top as flat as possible
- Further secure the balloon by wrapping the rubber band around the opening of the jar
- Tape the needle or paperclip to the straw leaving an overhang of about an inch
- Tape the straw to the center of the balloon so that the needle end is pointing away from the jar
- On your piece of paper make a mark near the top and label it “high.” Do the same near the bottom and label it as “low”
- Tape the paper to the wall and set the barometer in front of it
- Make a baseline mark on the paper where the needle is pointing. Label it “1.” This is your starting pressure.
- Wait a while. Several hours or a day is best so you can measure big changes. (You can see big changes in a short period too if a storm is moving in)
- After some time has passed check on your barometer. Make a mark at the new location of the needle. Label that “2”
- Has the needle moved up or down? Continue to monitor pressure changes using your homemade barometer!