Weather Experiment: Homemade barometer

A barometer is a device that meteorologists use to measure air pressure and YOU can make your own at home! Here’s a look at what you need and how it is done:

Supplies:

  • A clean glass jar
  • A rubber band
  • A balloon
  • A pair of scissors
  • A straw
  • A needle or paperclip that has been straightened out
  • A piece of paper
  • A pen or pencil
  • Tape

Directions:

  • Cut the bottom off of the balloon
  • Stretch the balloon tightly over the opening of the jar keeping the top as flat as possible
  • Further secure the balloon by wrapping the rubber band around the opening of the jar
  • Tape the needle or paperclip to the straw leaving an overhang of about an inch
  • Tape the straw to the center of the balloon so that the needle end is pointing away from the jar
  • On your piece of paper make a mark near the top and label it “high.” Do the same near the bottom and label it as “low”
  • Tape the paper to the wall and set the barometer in front of it
  • Make a baseline mark on the paper where the needle is pointing. Label it “1.” This is your starting pressure.
  • Wait a while. Several hours or a day is best so you can measure big changes. (You can see big changes in a short period too if a storm is moving in)
  • After some time has passed check on your barometer. Make a mark at the new location of the needle. Label that “2”
  • Has the needle moved up or down? Continue to monitor pressure changes using your homemade barometer!

