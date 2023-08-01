(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Monsoon season is in full swing here in Southern Colorado and with that increase in moisture comes an increase in daily thunderstorm chances.

During this time of year, moisture-fueled thunderstorms fire up along the Rocky Mountains almost every single day. All of the ingredients are in place to see a variety of showers and storms. If enough instability is present – you can get some strong to severe thunderstorms too.

Several lightning strikes from a strong thunderstorm over Cheyenne Mountain on Monday, July 31

This particular thunderstorm wasn’t quite severe yet when FOX21 Meteorologist Ryan Matoush captured several lightning strikes over Cheyenne Mountain on Monday, July 31.

Interestingly enough, Ryan notes that lightning appeared to strike the same spot (or at least really close to it) multiple times in the span of about 20 minutes. Here is a separate video showing a bolt striking nearly the same spot:

Most of the lightning that was observed from this strong thunderstorm appeared to be ‘CG’ or Cloud-to-Ground. Lightning can come in a few different shapes and sizes, including:

Cloud-to-Ground (CG)

Cloud-to-Cloud (CC)

Cloud-to-Air (CA) — just to name a few

These photos and videos serve as a good reminder as to just how powerful and random lightning can be. Even if it’s not raining where you are, lightning can still strike up to 10 miles away from the thunderstorm (sometimes more in exceptional cases).

When thunder roars – go indoors!