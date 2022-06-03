BENT COUNTY, Colo. — Amidst severe weather on the eastern plains on Friday, a tornado touched down near County Road 7 in Bent County.

Las Animas/Bent County Fire Protection District posted about the tornado on their Facebook page. They said the area of touchdown appeared to be unharmed and the immediate threat was gone.

Photos of the tornado and severe weather impacting Bent and Las Animas Counties:











Fence and power pole down on County Rd 19, south of Haswell.

The National Weather Service Pueblo said a Tornado Warning is in effect for Bent, Kiowa, and Prowers Counties until 6:45 p.m.

If you spot a tornado near your home, immediately seek shelter on the lowest floor, and stay away from doors and windows.