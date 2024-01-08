(LIMON, Colo.) — New video shows the perilous conditions some drivers were met with during the morning commute on Monday, Jan. 8, due to high winds and blowing snow that hit Southern Colorado.

Rowen Monks, a local teacher, was trying to get to school in Colorado Springs from her home in Limon when she was met with some very unforgiving visibility. In the video Monks took, the road is not visible, nor anything in front of the car, only the very faint outline of power lines along the side of the road.

Monks said it took her an hour to get from Limon to Simla, which is normally about 25 minutes away. Once in Simla, Monks decided to turn around and head home–the conditions were simply too dangerous to continue.

“No wonder people get lost and die in these… blizzards,” Monks can be heard saying in the video.

Watch the video below:

Monks made it home safely and said her class was taught by a substitute teacher on Monday.

COTrip provided a list and map of all road closures in Southern Colorado, as of Monday afternoon, which shows much of southeastern Colorado heavily impacted by poor driving conditions:

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo said blizzard conditions will last through Monday night over the eastern plains, with gusts up to 60 or 70 mph causing blowing snow and low visibility, and advised staying off the roads if possible.