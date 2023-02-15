(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As the snowstorm continues across Southern Colorado, the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is tracking flight delays and cancellations.

According to Dana Schield, Senior Public Communications Specialist for COS, at last check at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, there were a handful of cancelations for departing flights from COS on Southwest Airlines, and at least four delays of an hour or more.

Schield advised travelers to check constantly on the Airport’s website and directly with their airline for updates on delays or cancellations.

Earlier this morning, COS posted to its Facebook page, stating “Even with the snow, so far most of our departures are on time. Be sure to check your flight status with your airline before leaving for the airport.”

Schield said its typical snow removal crew is on 12-hour shifts, ensuring that runways are cleared.