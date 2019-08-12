Tornadoes, softball-sized hail hit northeastern Colorado Sunday

Large, destructive hail stones the size of softballs accompanied multiple tornado reports in northeast Colorado Sunday afternoon.
Storms developed south of Interstate 76 from the Palmer Divide to near Fort Morgan. The storm that ended up producing several tornadoes across Washington and Yuma counties developed near Akron and moved northeast.
The storms in northeast Colorado grew into a cluster as they moved east, producing hail and wind into the evening in Kansas and Nebraska. Severe weather stretched into the northern Rocky Mountains and high plains on Sunday. Preliminary Storm Prediction Center reports from Sunday do not indicate any tornado damage in Colorado.
Hail did damage windshields, gardens and crops near Otis on Sunday.