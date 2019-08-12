Tornadoes, softball-sized hail hit northeastern Colorado Sunday

Softball-sized hail fell in and around Otis, Colorado on Aug. 11, 2019. Reports in the northeast corner of the state ranged from 2″ – 4.5″ in diameter.

Large, destructive hail stones the size of softballs accompanied multiple tornado reports in northeast Colorado Sunday afternoon.

Dan Fitts tweeted this photograph of softball hail to the National Weather Service office in Boulder. Reports of severe weather help verify and improve severe weather warnings.

Storms developed south of Interstate 76 from the Palmer Divide to near Fort Morgan. The storm that ended up producing several tornadoes across Washington and Yuma counties developed near Akron and moved northeast.

Storm chaser Duane Underland photographed this tornado touchdown near Otis a little after 3 pm Sunday afternoon.

Severe weather reports from local National Weather Service offices are compiled and aggregated by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

The storms in northeast Colorado grew into a cluster as they moved east, producing hail and wind into the evening in Kansas and Nebraska. Severe weather stretched into the northern Rocky Mountains and high plains on Sunday. Preliminary Storm Prediction Center reports from Sunday do not indicate any tornado damage in Colorado.

A baseball-sized hail stone near Yuma, Colorado on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

Hail did damage windshields, gardens and crops near Otis on Sunday.