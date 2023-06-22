(HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo.) — A tornado was reported in Highlands Ranch, just south of Denver, as severe weather continues to tear through Colorado on Thursday, June 22.

According to our sister station, FOX31 in Denver, at 3:48 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service in Denver said, “a large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Lone Tree, or 13 miles south of Denver, moving east at 15 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DC Sheriff) shared photos of the damage, which happened across Highlands Ranch and Parker. “Please note that we are not out of the woods yet, please remain indoors until things calm down.”

DC Sheriff tweeted a video of the storm from the area of Highlands Ranch Parkway and Zotos Drive and warned the public to take shelter. The video can be viewed in the player above.

South Metro Fire Rescue also stated that it was responding to multiple calls in Highlands Ranch “…for storm-related damage including roof damage, trees down, natural gas leaks and electrical problems. No reports of any injuries so far.”

South Metro’s Emergency Dispatch Center is currently being inundated with emergency calls with dozens of active calls that dispatchers are sending crews to respond to. If you have damage to trees or light poles, but there is no immediate threat to life or property we ask for you to refrain from calling 911 in order to keep our lines open for more critical emergencies South Metro Fire Rescue

