Shane Wollert captured a landspout tornado in Prowers County near Lamar on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. According to a storm chaser report filed with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, the tornado was 1/4 mile wide at one point.

The same report also stated that a “barn [was] blown down…another damaged. 3 trees blown down and minor surface damage to one home.” This report is from the 6000 block of County Road MM, located approximately 3/4 mile north of Highway 50.