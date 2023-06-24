(PROWERS COUNTY Colo.) — On Friday evening, June 23, severe storms began in Southeast Colorado. A tornado was reported in Prowers County that night.

The National Weather Service Pueblo office (NWS) found the damage from the tornado Saturday was a preliminary EF-3 damage after a survey. The damage was largely found to the south of Granada in Prowers County, according to NWS.

Courtesy: FOX21’s Ryan Matoush

Courtesy: National Weather Service

Prowers County said multiple structures including a home were completely destroyed. Fortunately, the family survived by taking cover in the basement, and did not report any injuries.

The tornado also destroyed multiple vehicles and killed several cows.