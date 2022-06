BENT COUNTY, Colo. — The National Weather Service in Pueblo has confirmed a tornado on the ground just northwest of the city of Las Animas and Fort Lyon.

Residents in the area should take cover immediately as the general storm motion is to the southeast near Highway 50.

A tornado warning remains in effect for Las Animas, Prowers, and Bent counties until 7:30 p.m.

Follow the FOX21 Storm Team for more details on severe weather in Southern Colorado.