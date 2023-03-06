(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — It has been a good season for Colorado’s ski resorts, but which ones are taking the top spot for snow? It may not be the one you think.

With consistent storms so far this season, most of Colorado’s ski areas have picked up above-average snowfall and the season is not done yet.

Checking in with season totals so far, here are the ones that have made the top 10 list:

It may be surprising to some that Wolf Creek Ski area has fallen into the number two spot as they are known for getting the “most snow in Colorado” but they aren’t far behind.

Steamboat takes the number one spot with 362 inches as of Monday and Wolf Creek is at 356 inches.

Steamboat has lucked out lately with many storms directed toward northern Colorado and the northern mountain ranges. But there is still plenty of time for Wolf Creek to catch up.

An honorable mention on the list is Monarch Mountain with 204 inches of snow so far this season. All of that snow is from mother-nature, not man-made by snow guns.

We still have months to go for more snow across the mountains and a few storms on the way this week. Make sure to stay with the FOX21 Storm Team as we keep you updated on how much more snow you can expect.