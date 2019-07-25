Thunderstorms, heavy rain for Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Widespread thunderstorms are expected to develop over the mountains and plains on Thursday. The strongest storms are likely to produce heavy rain, between one and two inches per hour in some cases.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the mountains southwest of Pueblo from noon through midnight.

For recent burn scar areas that experienced flash flooding from heavy thunderstorms earlier this week, additional rock and mudslides and debris flows could occur if one of these strong thunderstorms moves overhead. Residents in and downstream of the Hayden Pass, Junkins, and Spring burns should be alert this afternoon and evening.

Flash flooding from the Junkins burn scar in the Wet Mountains earlier this week. The debris and mud from previous flood events, like this, are often moved again when flooding occurs. Image courtesy of the National Weather Service, Pueblo.

If a Flash Flood Warning is issued for your area, it means flash flooding is already occurring or is imminent and if you live in a low-lying area you should be prepared to seek higher ground.

Urban areas that have poor drainage may experience flash flooding if the strongest storms move overhead. Other locations could experience flash flooding if a slow-moving storm approaches or a series of storms hits repeatedly.

We don’t really expect tornadoes, damaging winds, or large hail today, but the strongest storms may also produce some small hail in addition to heavy rain.