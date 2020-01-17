This blows – A windy Friday

Strong winds hit S Colorado on Friday! Gusts, mainly from the west, moved in off the mountains bringing warmer temperatures along with gusts to nearly 80mph. The downslope winds contributed to a noticeable jump in temperatures, some areas saw highs rise nearly 30 degrees compared to Thursday. You can learn more about downslope winds here.

HIGH WIND WARNINGS continue into Friday night.

The strongest gust recorded, as of 3:30 PM, was over La Veta Pass reaching 79mph. HIGH WIND WARNINGS remain in effect until 8 PM for the lower elevations and 11 PM for higher elevations as the strongest winds migrate eastward into the evening.

Plan on continued impacts to North-South travel, especially for high profile vehicles.