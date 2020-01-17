This blows – A windy Friday

Strong winds hit S Colorado on Friday! Gusts, mainly from the west, moved in off the mountains bringing warmer temperatures along with gusts to nearly 80mph. The downslope winds contributed to a noticeable jump in temperatures, some areas saw highs rise nearly 30 degrees compared to Thursday. You can learn more about downslope winds here.
The strongest gust recorded, as of 3:30 PM, was over La Veta Pass reaching 79mph. HIGH WIND WARNINGS remain in effect until 8 PM for the lower elevations and 11 PM for higher elevations as the strongest winds migrate eastward into the evening.
Plan on continued impacts to North-South travel, especially for high profile vehicles.