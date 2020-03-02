1  of  84
The WxMeister Wonders: A view from above

TheWxMeister Wonders

FOX212 viewer Leigh (twitter handle @LAB019) took a photo during the morning of March 2, 2019 on approach to Denver International Airport. The photo was taken over southern Elbert County looking back to the southwest and Pikes Peak.

The photo shows parts of Black Forest visible on the edge of a low cloud deck that was producing fog over parts of El Paso County to the north and east of downtown Colorado Springs. The edge of the clouds are annotated with a black line. To what is north of the edge of the clouds 4″-6″ of new snow and trees are visible. A snow capped Pikes Peak and foothills of the Rampart Range are also peeking above the clouds in the background along with blue sky.

A visible satellite image from about the same time shows the approximate location and orientation of the plane when the photo was taken, and the same features that are noted in the aerial photo.

Underneath the cloud deck seen in both images, visibility was near zero at times around Falcon and Peyton.

