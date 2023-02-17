(SALIDA, Colo.) — Dan Bender from Monarch Mountain joins FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister for First Chair for the Weekend. With the recent storm, conditions are fantastic at Monarch says Bender.

President’s day weekend is a typically busy weekend, tickets will not be sold at the window, so Monarch Mountain asks you to pre-purchase your tickets on Monarch’s website.

On Friday, Feb. 24 Monarch will host an International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association Junior competition with skiers around the state coming out, Bender says it will be a fun weekend and a great one to go out and support the young skiers.