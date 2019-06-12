Still Melting Snowpack

Snowpack as a percent of average in major river basins. June, 11, 2019.

Snowmelt has really picked up over the last few weeks and is much later than it normally is. You can thank our cool and wet May for that.

A couple weeks ago, these shots from the ski resorts were still white everywhere, but now patches of dirt are showing up.

Our news team has done stories on the high waters for creeks, streams and rivers coming out of the mountains. We’ve still got 43% of the snow to melt, usually we’re at about 6% left to go, so with heavy rain in the forecast this weekend, you’ll want to be aware of what’s happening around the running waters of Colorado.