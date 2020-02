January 2020 was the warmest on record (over 141 years) according to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information. Karin Gleason, a NCEI climatologist, said earlier this month that global average temperatures in January were 2.05 degrees Fahrenheit above average. This is a little higher than the now second warmest January ever, which occurred in 2016.

Climate Central, an independent organization of leading scientists and journalists that research and report facts about the climate and its impact on the public, recently analyzed how temperatures during meteorological spring, March 1 - May 31, from 1970 through last year.