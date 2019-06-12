Severe Weather: 2019 (So Far)

As is normally the case in Colorado, severe weather has turned more active of late. As the chart above shows, heading into May, only a hand full of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings had been issued across Colorado.

By the end of May, about 170 warnings had been issued in total by the National Weather Service offices in Pueblo, Boulder and Grand Junction. As of June 12, we’re up to 231.

By county, you can see that the number of severe thunderstorm warnings for each county tends to be centered over the eastern plains. Weld County is often the leader simply due to the size of the county.