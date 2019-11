I always like to go back and see how we did after the fact. It helps us learn and make better forecasts in the future. How did we do with the uncertainty that existed heading into the storm? How were our forecast snow ranges? Where were we too high? Where were we too low? Why did we miss? Did we just completely blow it anywhere?

I want to be accountable to you too! Look, I've been forecasting in southern Colorado long enough that I've had my share of swings and misses. I remember those better than the forecasts that I nailed!