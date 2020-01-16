Meet the baby sloths at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

It was an extremely cute morning on FOX21 as Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister went to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to meet Baby Bean and Chalupa.

Zoo guests can see the sloths in their overhead, open-air exhibit within the Monkey Pavilion. The only way to feed the sloths is to arrange a special behind-the-scenes encounter. Sloth encounters are $353 for up to four people, and include zoo admission for the day.

This is just one of the many animal encounters available at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Visit cmzoo.org/encounter to see the full list and book an encounter.