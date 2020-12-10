Map: Best Christmas light displays in Colorado Springs

Most of us can agree that a little extra holiday cheer is order this year. It seems like Christmas light displays were up a little earlier than they often are. In my neighborhood a few more people have taken advantage of the warm days to get some festivity thrown up on the outside of the house in the form of holiday lights.

We all know there are some awesome ones out there, from different movie-themed spectacles to more classic displays featuring all one color to the more modern dancing light displays set to music. They are all fun to check out on a December night with the family packed in the car.

But how do you know where the good ones are? You can spend hours planning your trip, hunting down show-stopper locations by scouring your social media feed, texting friends to see where their favorite ones are, or go the easiest route.

For the last few years, I’ve found Timberline Landscaping’s Annual Christmas Lights Interactive Map to be a really big help! It’s the eighth year they’ve been making this one-stop shop for a fun night out.

Not only does it include the must-see displays in and around Colorado Springs, but they’ve also popped in local coffee and hot chocolate stops to add a little bit of sugar bliss to all the twinkling.

“We anticipate that many will see touring Christmas lights as a safe and festive activity this year,” said Stephanie Early, Chief of Strategy for Timberline Landscaping. “After eight seasons of involvement from residents, we have created a very fun and festive list of properties.”

Early said more than 200,000 visits to the site have been logged since its launch.

Lights guide travelers can even have their photos or videos of the properties featured on the guide’s Instagram showcase by using the hashtag #COSpringsLightsGuide.

More than 100 displays are now listed on the ever-growing guide.

If you’ve worked hard on your own display and want to share it with the larger community, businesses and homeowners can submit their property on the guide’s page too. Happy viewing!