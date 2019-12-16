Map of best Christmas light displays in Colorado Springs

My mom was in town over the weekend and we thought we’d include her in my family’s tradition that I’ve carried forward from my childhood years. Mom enjoyed seeing how that tradition has been passed on to her grandchildren.

What was it? It’s nothing groundbreaking I promise you. It’s a simple dinner out and drive around to find the best Christmas lights on a holiday evening.

How things have changed with the traditional, over-the-top, best in the neighborhood Christmas lights display compared to when I was a kid. Gone are the days of just many strings of lights, some glowing plastic Santa Claus and reindeer, some painted plywood cutouts made in the garage.

Today’s “best of” displays have individually controlled LED lights that are synchronized and choreographed to a small-power radio broadcast of Christmas music and sound effects. Timberline Landscaping has compiled the best list of Christmas light displays for 2019 that I found and I wanted to share them with you.