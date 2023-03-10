(DILLON, Colo.) — Dustin Schaefer from Loveland Ski Area joined FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister to talk about their new offering to explore areas of Loveland that guests usually cannot get to.

Loveland is offering Loveland Snowcat tours, a backcountry experience with Loveland’s ski patrol. Schaefer said those interested will ride the snowcat into the backcountry with lunch provided. Loveland is also offering a special deal on Sundays, a two-for-one special for the snowcat tours.

On weekends, Loveland has live music in the courtyard, and it’s running the barbeque, with brisket, pulled pork, and burgers.

“That smell when the barbeque’s going, you can’t beat that,” said Schaefer.

Loveland Ski Area has events throughout the spring, to find out more and purchase lift tickets visit their website, linked above.