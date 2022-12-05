I’ve been a big fan of the interactive Christmas lights tour map that Timberline Landscaping has compiled for the last several years. It’s a fun combination of displays that the company has set up for clients, computerized displays that are synced to music, and displays that the company has learned about that are worthy of inclusion. Here’s a legend for the 2022 version:

They’ve also included close-by spots for coffee and hot chocolate if you want to spruce up your evening trip around town.

The best way to view this holiday lights guide map is by zooming in and clicking on the icons for more information, or click the white square in the top left for a full list of locations. Use the triangular button on the top right of the map to download, print or share.

Would you like your home or business on this Christmas lights guide? Do you know of any other great displays around Colorado Springs or Pueblo that aren’t listed? Timberline Landscaping will be taking submissions until December 15, 2022.