(KEYSTONE, Colo.) — Max Winter of Keystone Resort joins FOX21 Storm Team’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister for “First Chair for the Weekend” to talk about a favorite place for kids at Keystone Resort.

Keystone boasts the world’s largest mountaintop snow fort, with over 10,000 square feet. After two years the snow fort is being brought back, and Keystone wanted to bring it back in style. Two ice slides, tunnels all over the fort, and for the first time, an ice cave that families can explore.

All three of Keystone’s peaks are open for skiing with over 1100 acres of skiable terrain, and more snow in the forecast.

Guests with an epic pass, lift ticket, or scenic lift ticket to make their way to the snow fort and join the fun.