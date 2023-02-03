(DILLION, Colo.) — Katherine Fuller from Arapahoe Basin (A-Basin) joined FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister for First Chair for the Weekend to talk about some of the more extreme terrain that A-Basin offers and also, the return of its specialty dinners.

A-Basin offers all kinds of terrain for all levels of skiers. If a more experienced skier wanted to get into more of A-Basin’s more difficult terrain then they are in luck. Fuller said the above-average snowfall in January has helped to open up about 80% of A-Basin’s extreme terrain including the Steep Gulleys.

“If you manage to get back there, it is an experience like no other,” said Fuller.

For the less experienced skier, Fuller recommended taking the Lenawee Express up to the top, then moving over to Humbug, which she said forms a natural halfpipe. After Humbug, skiers can explore Dragon or Lenawee parks.

A-Basin is also bringing back its specialty dinners. On Friday, Feb. 10 there will be a beer-pairing dinner, where A-Basin chefs will create a tasting menu paired with a variety of beers.

Also coming back this year are Moonlight Dinners. To learn more about A-Basin and its trails, or to purchase tickets, go to A-Basin’s website.