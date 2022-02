A cold front moving through Friday morning kicks up the wind and makes for a colder day compared to Thursday. Snow moves into the Denver metro area in the mid-to-late morning and then heads into the Pikes Peak Region during the afternoon.

This isn't a system that will produce uniform snow. Expect bursts of snow in bands oriented from the northwest to the southeast. This means some areas will get snow that is more intense than other areas. If you think thunderstorms in the summer time, you're on the right track. You may be under the burst while a neighbor a couple miles down the road misses out. Or vise versa!