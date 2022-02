MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Manitou Springs' former Interim Chief of Police Bill Otto has become the city's official police chief.

According to the city, Otto served more than 20 years at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, where he began as a booking officer for the Jail. He then moved on to become a patrol officer, school resource officer, detective, patrol sergeant, internal affairs investigator, sergeant for the Special Victims Unit, and sergeant for the Major Crimes Unit. He retired from his position as a sergeant for the Major Crimes Unit in 2018.