CHICAGO, Ill. (StudyFinds.org) - As COVID-19 variants bring renewed fears of the pandemic strengthening again, a new study finds those who end up in the hospital face a one-percent chance of suffering life-changing brain disorders as a result. Researchers with the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) say one in 100 hospitalized COVID patients will experience severe complications in the central nervous system.

The new study finds these complications include strokes, brain hemorrhages, and other life-threatening conditions such as brain inflammation.