COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will join forces with Shield616 and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs to host Holiday on the Hill this weekend.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, from 2:30-5:00 p.m., people can enjoy static displays of various police vehicles, hot cocoa, s’mores, and have a chance to take a photo with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.