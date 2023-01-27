(VAIL, Colo.) — John Plack from Vail Mountain Resort joined FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister for First Chair for the Weekend to talk about how the front of the mountain is just a teaser and the big anniversary that Vail will be hosting this year.

Vail can be a bit deceiving as you drive I-70, and even while in the town of Vail itself, the front side of the mountain is just a teaser for the resort. Vail boasts over 5,317 acres, and 32 lifts running. From the front of Vail to the backside at Blue Sky Basin is seven miles, but don’t let the size scare you, Vail’s routes are all connected.

“You can get everywhere pretty much with one to two lift rides. I think, take a minute, take a look at a map, ask questions, we are always here and happy to point out where to go,” said Plack.

Vail will host the National Brotherhood of Skiers (NBS), for their 50th-anniversary Summit from Saturday, Feb. 4 to Saturday, Feb. 11. Vail is expecting 2,000 members from the NBS, the largest ski club in the county.

The mission of NBS is to raise money to send young athletes of color to international competitions like the Olympics.

More information about Vail, its upcoming events, and trail maps can be found on its website.