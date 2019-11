Heavy snow overnight in the Pikes Peak Region dropped nearly a foot in some areas of Teller County and northern El Paso County, including northern parts of Colorado Springs through the morning commute Tuesday.

The heaviest amounts are in/near the foothills and over the Palmer Divide. Areas on the east side and south side of the Colorado Springs metro have less snow, but are still around half a foot in quite a few neighborhoods. Security/Widefield and Fountain have between 2.5" and 4.5" in most areas.