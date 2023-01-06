(SALIDA, Colo.) — Dan Bender of Monarch Mountain joins FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister for First Chair for the Weekend to talk about the snowfall and the vibe and culture of Monarch Mountain.

Monarch Mountain has gotten 23 inches in the last seven days, 112 inches year to date, and more fresh snow for the weekend. Everything in bounds is now open with the snowfall.

What sets Monarch Mountain apart from the other bigger ski resorts? According to Bender, it’s the people. People who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the bigger guys and ski natural snow.

Bender’s favorite part of Monarch to ski is the first four turns on the top right of High Anxiety on Panorama ridge.

More information about Monarch Mountain can be found on its website.