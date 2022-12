(SALIDA, Colo.) — Dan Bender from Monarch Mountain joined FOX21’s Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister for a special “First Chair for the Weekend.”

Monarch Mountain got about five or six inches of snow overnight on Thursday, Dec. 22 with even more snow later that morning.

While enjoying skiing at Monarch Mountain, you can also check out its art exhibit where old snowboards are repurposed and turned into works of art by local artists in Salida.